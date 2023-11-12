WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. – No, that wasn't Drew Brees shredding the Gophers defense. And, no that wasn't a pair of Mike Alstotts running roughshod on Minnesota.

Instead, quarterback Hudson Card and running backs Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. did their best impressions of those old Boilermakers stars, making big play after big play as Purdue rolled up 604 yards of offense and overwhelmed the Gophers 49-30 in front of 59,049 on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Card, a transfer from Texas, completed 17 of 25 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 44 yards and a TD. Mockobee rushed 17 times for 153 yards, including a 65-yard burst, and a TD. Tracy had 174 all-purpose yards and two TDs.

Purdue, which entered the game with a 2-7 overall record and 1-5 Big Ten mark, had 11 runs of 10 or more yards.

With standout linebacker Cody Lindenberg out because of a leg injury and his replacement Maverick Baranowski leaving the game early in the first quarter, the Gophers faced a challenge in the middle of the field, and the Boilermakers pounced. The Gophers gave up 318 total yards in the first half, with Purdue averaging 10.6 yards per play before intermission.

The loss dropped the Gophers to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten, leaving their hopes of winning the Big Ten's West Division in tatters.

The Gophers hung on in offense for a half, with Athan Kaliakmanis completing 11 of 22 passes for 204 yards and two TDs before the break, but Minnesota twice settled for Dragan Kesich field goals and saw the usually reliable kicker miss from 39 yards. Purdue, meanwhile, scored touchdowns on its first four possessions.

Kaliakmanis finished 18-for-42 for 292 yards and three TDs. Daniel Jackson caught seven passes for 119 yards, while Brevyn Spann-Ford, Chris Autman-Bell and Elijah Spencer each caught a TD pass. Jordan Nubin led the Gophers with 89 yards on 16 carries.

The Gophers got the ball first and took a 7-0 lead two minutes into the game. After two 7-yard runs by Nubin, Kaliakmanis found a wide-open Jackson for a 31-yard gain to the Purdue 20. On the next play, Kaliakmanis hit Spann-Ford on a crossing route, and the tight end jogged into the end zone.

Purdue responded, driving 75 yards in nine plays and tying the score 7-7 on Card's 20-yard TD pass to tight end Garrett Miller.

On the Gophers' second possession, Kaliakmanis hit Jackson for a 13-yard gain to the Purdue 25 on third-and-7, but the drive stalled when Kaliakmanis' third-down pass to Jackson gained only 1 yard. Kesich's 38-yard field goal gave the Gophers a 10-7 lead.

Purdue wasted no time taking a 14-10 lead on Card's 24-yard TD pass to TJ Sheffield with 1:05 left in the first quarter. The seven-play, 75-yard drive took 2:43 and had four plays of 11 yards or longer.

Minnesota's next drive sputtered at the Purdue 24, and Kesich's 42-yard field goal cut the Boilermakers' lead to 14-13 with 9:49 left in the second quarter.

Purdue needed only three plays to stretch its lead to 21-13 with 8:21 left in the first half. Tracy's 17-yard run started it, and then Card found Tracy all alone for a 52-yard gain to the Minnesota 6. Tracy scored on the next play.

The Gophers again drove down the field, getting receptions of 20 yards by Corey Crooms Jr. and 39 by Autman-Bell to the Purdue 24 on a beautiful pass by Kaliakmanis. The drive stalled, and Kesich missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt.

Purdue's big plays continued, with Mockobee racing down the right sideline inside the Minnesota 1 for a 65-yard gain. Card's fourth-down option keeper made it 28-13 with 3:52 left in the half.

After the teams traded punts, the Gophers took over at the Purdue 47. Twenty seconds later, Kaliakmanis found Autman-Bell, who made a diving, one-handed catch in the end zone, cutting Purdue's lead to 28-20 with 16 seconds left in the half.

The Gophers forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter, but the offense couldn't take advantage, with Kaliakmanis' third-down pass going through Autman-Bell's hands.

Purdue took advantage with Card hitting wide receiver Deion Burks for a 42-yard TD pass. Burns was all alone after Gophers defensive back Darius Green fell. Mockobee added a 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Kesich's 39-yard field goal, after Kaliakmanis was sacked for a 14-yard loss on third-and-goal from the 7, cut the lead to 42-23 with 10:38 to play. Tracy's 1-yard TD run with 5:13 left made it 49-23. Kaliakmanis' 4-yard TD pass to Spencer with 2:37 left set the final score.