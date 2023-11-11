WEST LAFAYETTE, IND. – Darius Taylor, the Gophers' leading rusher, will miss his third consecutive game when Minnesota plays Purdue on Saturday afternoon, while linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who missed the season's first seven games, is back on the Big Ten availability report and is listed as questionable.

Joining Taylor, who suffered a leg injury on Oct. 21 against Iowa, in the out category are safety Aidan Gousby, a key contributor in the secondary, and reserve linebacker Jack Tinnen.

Offensive guard Tyler Cooper, who missed the past two games, was not listed on the availability report, an indication he has been cleared to play. Also absent from the report is running back Zach Evans, who was questionable last week but played against Illinois.

The absence of Taylor, who has rushed 103 times for 591 yards and four touchdowns, leaves Jordan Nubin and Evans as the Gophers' primary runners. Nubin led the team in rushing the past two games, carrying 40 times for 204 yards against Michigan State and 19 times for 75 yards against Illinois.

Lindenberg was in a T-shirt and sweatpants during early warmups and not taking part in drills with the linebacker group. He was walking with a noticable limp.

If Lindenberg can't play, it would be a big blow to Minnesota's defense. He made his season debut on Oct. 28 against Michigan State, playing in a limited capacity, then had a strong game against Illinois, leading the Gophers with 11 tackles and forcing a fumble that led to the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.