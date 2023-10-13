Karl Thomas Holmberg, the man accused of shooting at five police officers Thursday at his Glendorado Township home, was charged Friday with multiple felony counts by the Benton County Attorney's Office.

Holmberg faces six counts of first-degree attempted murder of a police officer and six counts of first-degree assault and attempt to use deadly force against a police officer, according to the complaint, after he blindly shot at the officers through his bedroom door with a military grade rifle.

Holmberg was shot in the foot during the incident. He was hospitalized overnight and booked into Benton County Jail Friday afternoon.

All of the police officers are expected to survive, but two who had substantial injuries remain hospitalized at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. One of the officers was shot in the right arm while the other officer was shot in the chest and hip.

According to the complaint:

Members of the Sherburne County Drug Task Force on Thursday at 7:10 a.m. went to Holmberg's house at 225 190th Av. NE. near Princeton, Minn., and knocked on his door while shouting "police, search warrant" several times.

Holmberg was watching the police on a video monitor from his bedroom, according to his wife, Dorine, who was in the house and later interviewed by investigators. Karl told her it was "his day to die," and had several guns laid out on the bed, Dorine Holmberg told investigators.

Six members of the drug task force knocked down the front door and entered into a living area, where they could hear a man's voice.

When the door was kicked in, Holmberg began saying something like 'Don't do it, don't do it," according to Dorine. He then opened fire through his bedroom door with a rifle shooting .223 caliber rounds. He told Dorine to join the fight and when she refused, he called her a coward.

The officers quickly retreated from the house. All but one had been shot: Officer A was shot in the right arm, Officer B in the chest and hip, and Officer C in the hand. All three officers were flown by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center. Officers D and E were shot and taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where they were treated and released.

After hours of negotiations, Holmberg later surrendered to authorities and was placed under arrest. He told BCA investigators who interviewed him at North Memorial Medical Center that he didn't think police had the right to be at his house. He said he told them to leave before shooting.

A search of his home found the .223 rifle, handguns, a shotgun, and one of the officer's weapons along with .223 shell casings in the bedroom and shell casings in the living room.

Holmberg's criminal history includes a felony drug conviction in 2006 and another conviction for the same offense in the mid-1980s, according to court records. He was given a one-year stay of imposition of sentence for the 1986 drug possession charge, and was on probation from 1999 to 2003 in Benton County for a drug related charge of aiding and abetting, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. He was also on supervision for a fifth-degree drug charge out of Kandiyohi County from 2006.