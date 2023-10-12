At least three officers were shot Thursday morning at a residence west of Princeton in Benton County where a man with numerous guns was inside, according to various law enforcement sources.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said there is a "critical incident unfolding" in the 200 block of NE. 190th Avenue, and he is urging the public to stay away from the area while many law enforcement agencies were there in an effort to bring the situation to a close.

While Heck declined to say anything more, emergency dispatch audio disclosed that one officer was shot in the chest and the pelvis during an operation underway shortly after 7 a.m. to serve a warrant at the home.

The dispatch audio added that the officer was conscious and breathing while be taken to a hospital. Another officer was shot in the leg, the audio revealed.

Also, the head of a law enforcement agency with direction knowledge of the incident said at least three officers were hit by gunfire.

The suspect was holed up in his home and possessing three handguns, four long guns and ammunition, and possibly suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, the dispatch audio continued.

Officers on the scene identified the suspect as a 64-year-old man. At one point, an officer said the man was concerned about going back to prison.

