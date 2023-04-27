The teams that played for the Class 2A title in girls lacrosse last season are the teams ranked first and second this season.

Soon we'll find out more. Lakeville South, ranked No. 1 by the Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association and the defending state champion, will take on No. 2 Chanhassen at 7 p.m. Friday at Chanhassen High School. Each is 2-0 this season; Chanhassen has a Thursday home game against Chaska before facing Lakeville South.

Lakeville South defeated Chanhassen 10-7 for the state championship in 2022. That was the last time the Cougars were challenged. They have won two road games this season, 22-1 against Owatonna and 22-4 against Eastview/Eagan. Emily Moes, a senior committed to Cal Berkeley, has 13 goals and five assists.

It's been tighter for Chanhassen, with a 13-9 victory at Minnetonka and a 14-3 win at home over Eden Prairie. Gabby Bjugan has been the team's most prominent player on offense, with nine goals and two assists. The teams Chanhassen has defeated both appear in the latest rankings, Minnetonka at No. 7 and Eden Prairie at No. 10.

Eden Prairie was 2-2 when the rankings were released Monday but fell to 2-3 with a 13-10 loss to No. 5 Edina on Tuesday. All three Eagles losses were to top-10 teams; Eden Prairie also lost 12-9 to No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret's in its season opener.

State rankings

Released Monday by the Minnesota Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association