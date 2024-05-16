With T.J. Hockenson still recovering from his torn ACL, the Vikings added another passing target to their tight end room who should be familiar to fans of NFC North teams.

They signed former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, who emerged as a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers and caught 11 touchdown passes in 2020 in what might have been the best of his five years in Green Bay. Tonyan had a total of 137 catches for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Packers before signing with the Bears last season. He started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Lions; he'll complete his tour of the NFC North with the Vikings.

Tonyan tore his left ACL in 2021, and was less explosive in his final season with Green Bay before following former Packers assistant Luke Getsy to Chicago. He had 11 catches for 112 yards last season with the Bears, and would have to win a roster spot in a room that includes Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, rookie Trey Knox and recent pickup Sammis Reyes. But Hockenson's injury recovery could create an opportunity for a pass-catching tight end, and Tonyan could get chances to click with the Vikings' quarterbacks while Hockenson is rehabbing.

He is the second former Packers offensive player to sign with the Vikings this offseason, following running back Aaron Jones to Minnesota.