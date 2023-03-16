Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jeff Buffetta finally had reason to smile. The streak was over.

The Rangers knocked off Minneota for the first time in five state tournament meetings, 65-50 in the Class 1A girls basketball quarterfinals Thursday at Maturi Pavilion.

Junior guard Jordan Zubich, committed to North Carolina for college, overcame a foul-plagued first half to provide a steadying force after halftime. She scored 12 of the Rangers' first 15 points in the second half.

The Rangers gradually pulled away, taking a 57-40 lead on a Zubich layup with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining. Zubich finished with a game-high 25 points.

The Rangers took a 30-24 lead into the locker room at halftime, after Zubich sat out the final 3:20 with three fouls. Guards Hali Savela (19 points in the game) and Sage Ganyo (16) filled in nicely.