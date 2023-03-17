Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Jordan Zubich doesn't want older brother Asher Zubich to have an upper hand.

She watched him guide the Rangers football team to the Nine-man state championship the first week of December. Her No. 1-ranked Class 1A girls basketball team won its third game of the regular season later that day.

"I will never hear the end of it," Jordan said following a 65-50 victory over Minneota in the quarterfinals of the girls basketball state tournament Thursday.

Jordan Zubich, committed to North Carolina for college, scored a game-high 25 points.

Asher, the Rangers' quarterback, directed the Iron Range school to a 28-25 victory over Spring Grove on the 50th anniversary of its first state championship team of 1972.

"They are giving us some luck," Jordan said. "They were the last team we sent off from our gym, and they came back with a state championship."

The girls basketball team has never won the state championship, finishing as the runner-up twice (2012 and 2017).

Star stands down

St. Michael-Albertville coach Kent Hamre brought three of his players with him to the interview room at Williams Arena on Thursday.

Missing was guard Tessa Johnson, who had a standout performance in the Knights' 55-40 victory over Eden Prairie with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

"You're probably all looking for Tessa Johnson, but she said, 'Send down Abi,' " Hamre said, referring to sophomore starting forward Abigail Hoselton. " 'She played super hard and I'm tired'. Tessa said let someone else go down there and get some recognition and she thought Abi would be perfect pick."

Hamre said it was a testament to Johnson's team-first attitude and desire to share the spotlight. Her teammates agreed. "She's a great teammate on the court, but off the court it's way better," said junior JaKahla Craft. Senior Piper Carlson chimed in, "She's one of the biggest team players you'll find, for sure."

'Playoff Sav' and 'Gordy'

Stewartville's 60-59 upset of top seed Becker in Thursday's Class 3A semifinals owed to folks with monikers both on and off the court.

Junior guard Savannah Hedin is known as "Playoff Sav" for her elevated play in the postseason. She tied for the team lead with 15 points against the Bulldogs, her latest in two seasons worth of clutch play in games when you lose, you go home.

"Whenever there is a big game or a big moment and there is a crowd, we know Savannah is going to have a great game," Tigers coach Ryan Liffrig said. "That's just the competitiveness in her."

Hedin received a fist bump from teammate Haylie Strum as Liffrig spoke. But Hedin said she hasn't committed her nickname to any apparel.

"Maybe there's a shirt coming out," Liffrig joked. "She hasn't signed an NIL yet."

Liffrig also showed an emotional side after Thursday's game as he invoked the memory of Gordon "Gordy" Koehn. The 85-year-old Koehn died March 8. He ran the clock for more than 60 years at various Tigers sporting events.

Unlike Hedin, Gordy has become a brand of sorts. A "GK" patch adorns the right shoulder of the team's warmups.

"We have a sixth man helping us upstairs," Liffrig said. "He was smiling up there today. So hat's off to you, Gordy."

Like bees to a flower

Alexandria's starting lineup for Thursday's Class 3A semifinal against Benilde-St. Margaret's reads four sophomores and one freshman.

A year ago, they were part of the youngest team in coach Wendy Kohler's 37 years in charge. They fell in two overtimes in the Class 3A, Section 8 semifinals.

Making the state tournament this season, led by seniors Morgan Seesz and Ella Steussy, was as important as it was enjoyable.

Despite the loss to the Red Knights, Kohler now has a new carrot to dangle in front of emerging players.

"Once you get a taste of that sweet nectar down here," said Kohler, who made her 12th trip to state this season, "you want to get it again."

Woodson shows healthy form

Hopkins senior Taylor Woodson suffered a high ankle sprain in the Royals' first game of the season, missed five weeks of play, tried to come back and was forced out for another week.

Since returning on a full-time basis, Woodson, committed to Michigan for college, is averaging nearly 17 points per game.

Her quick first step back and her strength in the lane still formidible, the 6-foot Woodson posted a double-double Thursday in a victory over Stillwater in the Class 4A semifinals. Her 23 points and 12 rebounds were both team highs for Hopkins.

Ron Haggstrom, David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen contributed to this report.