Relying on big plays, long drives and big kicks, Annandale outscored Dassel-Cokato 24-14 in the Class 3A football semifinals Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Junior Zach Roe kicked an 18-yard field goal with 3:33 left, and Annandale quarterback/defensive Nick Walter's interception with 3:02 left sealed the victory.

Annandale came out firing and took a 7-0 lead when Walter bootlegged left. When the Dassel-Cokato defense came up to stop the run, Walter pulled up and found receiver Thomas Westman running free behind the DC defense for an 80-yard score.

The Cardinals forced DC to punt on its next possession.

Annandale then went on a 13-play, 93-yard drive that concluded with a 5-yard TD run off right tackle for a touchdown.

Leading 14-0, Annandale appeared in control.

But Dassel-Cokato answered by doing what the Chargers do best. They went on a 15-play, 70-yard hike to the end zone, culminating in an 11-yard run by Kobee Thielen, cutting the Annandale lead to 14-6.

That's where the first half ended.

Annandale added to its lead when Conor Lampi crossed the goal line from 2 yards out, bumping the score to 21-6.

Dassel-Cokato's reply was immediate. Monte Gillman went 64 yards around the right side for a 64-yard score. Gillman added the two-point conversion, and the Chargers trailed by just seven points, 21-14, with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter.