Schedules loaded with top Class 5A competitors readied and steadied both Andover and Chanhassen for Saturday's meeting in the state tournament semifinals.

The moment within U.S. Bank Stadium wasn't too big for either talented team. Undefeated Chanhassen and one-loss Andover, the highest-scoring team in Class 5A, both came to play, and it made a state championship-worthy game something to behold.

Alas, only Chanhassen, by virtue of a 54-46 overtime victory, will face St. Thomas Academy in the Prep Bowl at 4 p.m. Saturday. But the Huskies demanded a full evening's work to settle the issue.

In overtime, Chanhassen senior Sam Macy caught a touchdown pass and senior Maxwell Woods added a two-point conversion for a 54-46 lead. Andover could not convert on fourth down.

Each team showed off playmakers as Chanhassen (12-0) built a 31-28 halftime lead.

Woods dashed 42 yards on the second play of the game. His quarterback, senior Brayden Windschitl, ran 22 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead on a 52-second drive.

Andover (10-2) responded as senior quarterback Chase Pemberton completed a 32-yard throw on the first play of the Huskies' opening drive to junior receiver Cameron Begalle. They hooked up again for a 38-yard touchdown to level the game at 7-7 on a drive that took just 63 seconds.

A game of one-upmanship continued. Windschitl found senior receiver Daxton Bush for an 18-yard touchdown catch and a 14-7 lead. Pemberton hit senior Luke Dehnicke for a 14-yard touchdown and the Huskies drew even.

Kicker Hayden McDaniel split the uprights from 28 yards out and Chanhassen led 17-14.

Woods got the Storm rolling on their next drive with a 59-yard run to move him past the century mark on just his 12th carry. Bush capped the drive running almost the width of the field for a 10-yard touchdown reception, and the Chanhassen advantage grew to 24-14 midway through the second quarter.

Then Andover unleashed senior running back D'Mario Davenport. His 58-yard touchdown reception meant the Huskies trailed just 24-21.

Chanhassen coughed up the ensuing kickoff and Andover went back to work just 24 yards from the end zone. Davenport made the opportunity count, and the Huskies went ahead 28-24.

That is, until Windschitl reached over a pile of bodies at the goal line for a touchdown and a 31-28 lead with 16 seconds remaining in the first half. Chanhassen wouldn't trail again.

Woods eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark on a 14-yard touchdown to extend the Storm lead to 38-28 with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter.

Pemberton wouldn't let the Huskies roll over. His 2-yard run for a score cut the Huskies' deficit to 38-35 with 1:33 to play in the third quarter.

Woods re-established Chanhassen's suffocating grip with an 8-yard touchdown (his second score of the game) for a 46-35 advantage.

Another Pemberton rushing touchdown and two-point conversion brought Andover within a field goal at 46-43. Carter Eklund's kick from 33 yards was true and the score was tied with 1:42 to play.