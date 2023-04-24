Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The state rankings for Class 2A boys tennis show Matthew Fullerton of Edina first and Collin Beduhn of Wayzata second.

Those were released Monday by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association, just in time for developments of Tuesday to potentially change all that.

Fullerton, the defending state champion, and Beduhn, the runner-up who pushed Fullerton for more than four hours in the 2022 state final before losing 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, will meet at No. 1 singles in an Edina-Wayzata dual scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Creek Valley Elementary School in Edina.

Fullerton and Beduhn are regular practice partners and will be teammates next season at Wisconsin.

Their high school teams are also Nos. 1 and 2. Edina holds the top ranking.

State rankings

By the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association

Class 2A individuals

1. Matthew Fullerton, Edina

2. Collin Beduhn, Wayzata

3. Ashton Adesoro, Harding

4. Nolan Ranger, Edina

5. Tej Bhagra, Rochester Mayo

6. Sam Rahtmanner, Mahtomedi

7. Konner Gunwall, Chanhassen

8. Brandon Pham, Mahtomedi

9. Anthony Scheglowski, Lakeville North

10. Kai Chen, Blake

Class 1A individuals

1. Evan Fraser, Mounds Park Academy

2. Isaac Maddock, Osakis

3. Marjan Veldic, Rochester Lourdes

4. Max Sampson, Mora

5. Alex Draeger, Litchfield

6. Jared Delich, Rock Ridge

7. Aidan Schlichting, Totino-Grace

8. Michael Frost, Holy Family

9. Joshua Cook, Minnehaha Academy

10. Asher Monson, Schaeffer Academy

Class 2A teams

1. Edina

2. Wayzata

3. Rochester Mayo

4. Orono

5. Minnetonka

6. Maple Grove

7. Minneapolis Washburn

8. (tie) Elk River and Blake

10. (tie) Lakeville North and Mahtomedi

Class 1A teams

1. St. Paul Academy

2. (tie) Schaeffer Academy and Breck

4. Rochester Lourdes

5. Rock Ridge

6. Litchfield

7. (tie) Thief River Falls and Foley

9. Mounds Park Academy

10. Providence Academy