The first couple of weeks of the baseball season have been anything but fluid. Wet, yes, but not fluid.

Rain and snow have impacted schedules and led to a disparity in the number of games played, some teams getting in a handful while others have played only a couple.

Differences in approach also show early in the season. Some coaches try to win right out of the gate; others take a good look at the roster to see what will give them the best chance to win come tournament time.

Look for everything to right itself over the next couple of weeks as the temperature heats up. Meanwhile, here's the first installment, impacted by weather and more, of a weekly Metro Top 10.

Baseball Metro Top 10

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0)

2. Prior Lake (2-0)

3. Wayzata (3-0)

4. Eastview (2-0)

5. Minnetonka (4-0)

6. East Ridge (4-2)

7. Mounds View (3-2)

8. Woodbury (5-1)

9. Rosemount (1-1)

10. Mahtomedi (3A) (3-0)