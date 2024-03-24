Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnetonka made no secret it wanted another shot at Wayzata. After a pair of regular-season losses to their rival, the Skippers players felt they were playing their best since the state tournament began. Making one more run at the Trojans was burning a hole in their collective minds.

The Skippers led from the opening minute and got the retribution they desired, pulling out a 72-61 victory Saturday in the Class 4A boys basketball championship game at Williams Arena.

Minnetonka received strong efforts from seniors Kayden Wells, who had 19 points and a vital nine rebounds, and jitterbug point guard Andy Stefonowicz, who had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The setting could scarcely have gotten bigger, the atmosphere no more electric. A hefty crowd filled the lower bowl of Williams Arena and took up copious space in the upper level.

All were treated to just what they hoped to see: a pair of rival heavyweights taking turns launching body shots at each other with the ultimate goal at stake.

Minnetonka took advantage of its roster depth early, building a 27-13 lead as it focused on slowing down Wayzata's versatile 6-9 swingman Jackson McAndrew.

But McAndrew is a special talent. He moved farther outside to look for opportunities. They came often and McAndrew didn't disappoint, scoring 10 quick points to help Wayzata close the gap to five, 33-28. Minnetonka led 35-28 at halftime.

The stage was set for a second half that rivaled the first in intensity and action.

Minnetonka came out with energy, getting big contributions from Stefonowicz and Wells, building the lead back to 13 points.

Wayzata answered immediately thanks to a big contribution from sophomore guard Christian Wiggins. He scored nine points in the first seven-plus minutes of the second half, taking a little pressure off McAndrew. Wayzata cut the deficit to five but could get no closer.

McAndrew, who had 17 points before halftime, finished with 21 points to lead Wayzata.