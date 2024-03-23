Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Breck held off a late rally and defeated Lake City 76-72 on Saturday to win the Class 2A boys basketball state tournament championship at Williams Arena.

After Lake City cut a 12-point deficit to one with 2:03 left, Breck sophomore guard DeAngelo Dungey stripped the ball from Jaden Shones in the lane, leading to a fast-break basket by Daniel Freitag.

The third-seeded Tigers (26-6) had one more opportunity to tie the score, but Mustangs sophomore forward JP Musoke intercepted a pass under the basket.

Freitag, a first-team All-Metro pick and a Mr. Basketball finalist, finished with a game-high 33 points, including a pair of free throws with two seconds left that sealed the victory. He also had eight rebounds and five steals.

The top-seeded Mustangs (31-1) forced 12 turnovers in the second half, including nine steals.

Hunter Lorenson led the Tigers with 19 points. Keegan Ryan had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Freitag, who has signed to play at Wisconsin, completed an odyssey of sorts with the championship. He played last season for Bloomington Jefferson, averaging 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.1 steals and making the All-Metro first team for the first time. He said last spring that he would play his senior season at Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif. In July he revealed he would play at Breck instead.

Breck's only loss this season was at Minneapolis Washburn, 66-64 on Feb. 10. Lake City was the first team to finish within 10 points of Breck since. The Mustangs won their first-round game against Waseca by 34 points (76-42), and they defeated Minnehaha Academy by 25 (70-45) in the semifinals.