Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required





11 a.m.

Time to prove they deserved it

Championship Saturday is upon us.

Four boys basketball teams have an opportunity to prove they were worthy of their No. 1 ratings by Minnesota Basketball News in the final regular-season poll.

All four have looked all season like the best team in their class: Wayzata in Class 4A, Totino-Grace in Class 3A, Breck in Class 2A and Cherry in Class 1A.

Wayzata (29-1) and Totino-Grace (26-5) are looking to successfully defend their state titles while Breck (30-1) and Cherry (30-2) are seeking the first state championships in program history. Totino-Grace is the reigning two-time champion.

All four teams are led by high-major Division I recruits. They are Cherry's Isaac Asuma (Gophers), Breck's Daniel Freitag (Wisconsin), Totino-Grace's Isaiah Johnson-Arigu (Miami, Florida) and Wayzata's Jackson McAndrew (Creighton). It's time for the stars to shine brightly.

Basketball enthusiasts should take note that the schedule isn't like that of previous years. Cherry and Fertile-Beltrami (27-6) will get everything started at 11 a.m. The Class 3A title game between Totino-Grace and No. 2-ranked Mankato East (28-2) will follow at 1 p.m.

The night session will consist of Breck against No. 3 Lake City (26-5) in the Class 2A finale at 5 p.m., and Lake Conference powers Wayzata and No. 4 Minnetonka (24-6) will meet at 8 p.m.

It's moments from tipoff, and fans at Williams Arena are already in a frenzy. It should be a fun final day.