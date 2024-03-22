Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required









Ron Haggstrom and David La Vaque will spend Friday tracking down stories beyond the boys basketball state tournament games. Come back often to see what they've found.

11:30 a.m.

Big day at The Barn

Winter has arrived. The basketball season must be drawing near.

What? It's nearly over!

The boys basketball state tournament enters its final two days with the Class 1A and Class 2A semifinals Friday at Williams Arena. Class 1A will get things underway at noon while Class 2A is the night session starting at 6 p.m.

Class 1A Cherry (29-2) and Class 2A Breck (29-1) are the top teams in Minnesota Basketball News' final regular-season rankings, and the pair are expected to march into the finals.

Both teams played their semifinal opponents in the regular season and won by double digits. Cherry recorded a 16-point victory over Nevis (24-7), routing the Tigers 73-57 after trailing by one point at halftime. Breck swept its two games with Minnehaha Academy (15-14), crushing the Redhawks 90-75 and 79-68. It's hard to envision either underdog pulling off an upset.

The second game in each class has a better chance of keeping fans engaged.

In Class 1A, Fertile-Beltrami (26-6) meets No. 3-ranked West Central Area (28-3). The Falcons need to play better than they did in the quarterfinals to knock off the first-time state entrant.

Class 2A defending state champion Albany (29-2) faces traditional power Lake City (25-5). The fourth-ranked Huskies would like to defeat the third-ranked Tigers to take another step in their quest to go back-to-back.

All is quiet in "The Barn." It won't remain that way for long.

Tiger fans – the nickname for Cherry, Nevis and Lake City – are ready to roar. The last finalists for championship Saturday are ready to be decided.

RON HAGGSTROM

More Minnesota state boys basketball semifinals. Here's your spot for updates.

