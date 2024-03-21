Tap here for coverage of Wednesday's quarterfinals

Tap on the game for a postgame summary or live scoring if the game is in progress

Class 1A quarterfinals

THURSDAY

At Target Center

[1] Cherry 78, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 46

[5] Nevis (23-7) vs. [4] Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey (27-3), IN PROGRESS

Heritage Christian (21-7) vs. [2] West Central Area (27-3), 3 p.m.

Goodhue (18-13) vs. [3] Fertile-Beltrami (25-6), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

THURSDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 3A

[1] Totino-Grace 74, [5] DeLaSalle 67

[2] Mankato East (27-2) vs. [3] Alexandria (25-5), IN PROGRESS

Class 4A

[1] Wayzata (28-1) vs. [5] Cretin-Derham Hall (25-4), 6 p.m.

[Unseeded] Eagan (18-12) vs. [2] Minnetonka (23-6), 8 p.m.

. . .

1:54 p.m.

Totino-Grace defeats DeLaSalle, again

Isaiah Johnson-Arigu put on a show Thursday at Williams Arena. The Totino-Grace senior forward drove to the hoop, blocked shots — even dunked the ball a couple of times — and finished with a double-double to help send his team back to the Class 3A championship game.

With Johnson-Arigu setting the stage, top-seeded Totino-Grace defeated No. 5 seed DeLaSalle 74-67 in the day's first semifinal, which was a rematch of the past two 3A title games. The Eagles, No. 2 in the Star Tribune's final Metro Top 10 rankings, have defeated the Islanders three consecutive years at the state tournament.

The Eagles used a 9-0 run in the final minutes to take their biggest lead of the game and seal the victory.

Johnson-Arigu led all scorers with 28 points and had 15 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals in 36 minutes of action.

Once the teams settled into the game, they traded double-digit scoring runs. An 11-0 run gave Totino-Grace a 19-11 lead, but DeLaSalle immediately followed immediately with a 10-0 run. They maintained the slim margin for most of the half, with neither team gaining a lead of more than a couple of points until DeLaSalle went on a 7-2 run to enter halftime with a 43-37 advantage.

Johnson-Arigu nearly had a double-double by halftime, leading all scorers with 17 points and had nine rebounds and two assists. He also added three blocks in the first half, including one along the baseline in which the 6-7 forward got up to swat away a shot from Islanders junior De'von Irvin with 2:28 remaining in the first half.

Shooting was even in the first half, with DeLaSalle finishing 16-for-38 from the field and Totino-Grace going 16-for-36. But it was the Islanders' long-range shots that made the difference. DeLaSalle made seven of 19 from beyond the three-point arc; Totino-Grace went 0-for-4.

The Islanders held a slim lead in the second half until the Eagles tied the game and took the lead with less than seven minutes to play. Justin Johnson led DeLaSalle with 14 points. Dorian Pruitt added 13 points. Ray James Jr. scored nine points and had 14 rebounds.

The Eagles (26-5) play for their third consecutive Class 3A championship Saturday at 1 p.m. at Williams Arena. The last team to three-peat? DeLaSalle, which won five consecutive Class 3A titles (2013-17). The Islanders (21-10) have qualified for the state tournament for 12 years in a row, finishing as the runner-up the past two seasons and last winning the championship in 2019.

HEATHER RULE

. . .

2:28 p.m.

Nevis dominates inside and out in victory over Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey

Pick-and-roll is Alex Lester's best friend. It's Nevis' too.

The Tigers are at their best when the 6-7 junior center is dominating in the paint, which opens their perimeter game.

Nevis used the combination to defeat Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 78-54 in the Class 1A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals Thursday at Target Center.

Lester got off to a fast start, scoring 10 points in the first nine minutes and giving his teammates time to get untracked. His supporting cast went 5-for-7 from three-point range as the Tigers (24-7) built a 39-32 lead at halftime.

Lester set the tone again to start the second half, scoring six points in the first three minutes and helping the Tigers extend their lead to 10 points. He finished with a double-double (21 points and 15 rebounds) to go with four assists. Teammate senior guard Austin Ahrendt added 17 points.

The No. 8-ranked Wolverines (27-4) were led by senior guard Carter Olson's 15 points.

RON HAGGSTROM

12:24 p.m.

Cherry outpaces Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Track season is drawing near, but don't tell that to Cherry. It's been running since November.

The fast-paced, high-powered Tigers had no trouble running off 10 points in two-minute intervals in a 78-46 victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the first Class 1A boys basketball state quarterfinal Thursday at Target Center. It was only fitting for the game to be put on running time.

"They play at such a fast pace that they are tough to deal with," Russell-Tyler-Ruthton coach Daren Gravely said. "We gave up too many transition points, runouts, fast breaks."

The always-moving Tigers raced to a 46-24 halftime lead on 58% shooting (18-for-31), nearly half the misses coming from three-point range.

Freshman guard Isaiah Asuma paced three players in double figures with a game-high 26 points on 11-for-13 shooting for the Tigers (29-2), No. 1 in the final regular-season rankings by Minnesota Basketball News. He also had 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals, while his brother, Isaac — a senior guard and future Gopher — added 20 points. Junior guard Noah Sundquist finished with 16 points.

"I was running the floor," Isaiah said. "I knew my teammates would find me."

Senior guard Blake Christianson led the Knights (23-8) with 15 points. They defeated the Tigers 61-57 in the Class 1A semifinals a year ago.

"We had to move on and get better from it," Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said.

The Tigers average a state-best 91.9 points per game, and it's easy to see why. Their ball movement, whether it's on a fast break or in a half-court set, is superb. They have reached triple figures eight times this year and hit a season-high in a 114-55 victory over Fond du Lac Ojibwe in the Section 7 - North Subsection championship.

RON HAGGSTROM

. . .

Semifinals

FRIDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 2A

[1] Breck (29-1) vs. [5] Minnehaha Academy (15-14), 6 p.m.

[2] Albany (29-2) vs. [3] Lake City (25-5), 8 p.m.

Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.

. . .

TV and tickets

Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday. Class 1A quarterfinals and consolation round games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Championship games

SATURDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 1A: 11 a.m.

Class 3A: 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 5 p.m.

Class 4A: 8 p.m.

. . .

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

Star Tribune coverage

The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.

. . .

Tournament information

* Download and print the tournament program

* Star Tribune high school sports page



