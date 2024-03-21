Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ron Haggstrom, Jim Paulsen and Heather Rule will spend Thursday tracking down stories beyond the boys basketball state tournament. Come back often to see what they've found.

10:32 a.m.

Tip time

It's time to get down to the Class 1A semifinals in the boys basketball state tournament. Tipoff for the quarterfinals at Target Center is 11 a.m.

It's an opportunity for basketball enthusiasts to see Gophers recruit Isaac Asuma of Cherry in Thursday's opening game.

The Class 3A semifinals get underway an hour later at Williams Arena. The Class 4A semifinals will follow, starting at 6 p.m.

The Tigers (28-2) are an overwhelming favorite in Class 1A with the field containing only three other schools ranked in the Top 10 of Minnesota Basketball News' final regular-season poll. The Tigers are ranked No. 1, followed by No. 3 West Central Area (27-3), No. 8 Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey (27-3) and No. 9 Fertile-Beltrami (25-6).

The two Class 3A semifinals look to be outstanding. The first features No. 1-ranked Totino-Grace (25-5) and No. 5 DeLaSalle (21-9) in a matchup of private-school powers. Totino-Grace is the reigning two-time state champion.

Second-ranked Mankato East (27-2) faces seventh-ranked Alexandria (25-5) in the second.

In Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Wayzata (28-1) and No. 3 Minnetonka (23-6) look to make the championship an all-Lake Conference affair, following the girls basketball state title game in which Minnetonka defeated Hopkins. Cretin-Derham Hall (25-4) and Eagan (18-12) will be hard pressed to upset either of the west-side powers.

Let's get the ball bouncing and fans cheering before the snow starts flying. It's the madness of march!

RON HAGGSTROM

