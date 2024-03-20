Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Class 4A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

At Target Center

[1] Wayzata 77, Rogers 64

[5] Cretin-Derham Hall (24-4) vs. [4] Farmington (23-6), in progress

Eagan (17-12) vs. [2] Park Center (25-3), 2 p.m.

[3] Minnetonka (22-6) vs. Coon Rapids (16-13), 4 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

At Williams Arena

[1] Totino-Grace 57, Stewartville 48

[5] DeLaSalle (20-9) vs. [4] Orono (19-10), in progress

Chisago Lakes (22-7) vs. [2] Mankato East (26-2), 2 p.m.

Minneapolis South (21-5) vs. [3] Alexandria (24-5), 4 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

At Williams Arena

Waseca (20-10) vs. [1] Breck (28-1), 6 p.m.

[5] Minnehaha Academy (14-14) vs. [4] Pequot Lakes (26-4), 8 p.m.

At Target Center

Jackson County Central (21-7) vs. [2] Albany (28-2), 6 p.m.

[3] Lake City (24-5) vs. Pelican Rapids (24-5), 8 p.m.

10:43 p.m.

Wayzata dispatches Rogers

Making quick work of Wednesday's Class 4A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal, top seed Wayzata ran away for a 77-64 victory against Rogers at the Target Center.

Jackson McAndrew, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, tied Isaac Olmstead for his team's lead with 17 points.

Christian Wagner-Walthall led Rogers (21-9) with 14 points.

The defending 4A state tournament champion Trojans (28-1) led 38-27 at halftime. They advance to Thursday's 6 p.m. semifinal at Williams Arena and will face either Cretin-Derham Hall or Farmington.

10:29 a.m.

Totino-Grace surges late past Stewartville

Discipline. Zone.

Two words that can pose problems for Totino-Grace.

Senior Isaiah Johnson-Arigu used his experience to bail out the Eagles (25-5) on Wednesday. The 6-7 forward scored seven points and dished out an assist, igniting a late 11-0 run as the two-time state champion Eagles rallied to beat Stewartville 57-48 in the Class 3A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

Johnson-Arigu finished with 13 points.

Stewartville (26-4) was led by senior guard Henry Tschetter's 15 points.

Class 1A quarterfinals

THURSDAY

At Target Center

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7) vs. [1] Cherry (28-2), 11 a.m.

[5] Nevis (23-7) vs. [4] Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey (27-3), 1 p.m.

Heritage Christian (21-7) vs. [2] West Central Area (27-3), 3 p.m.

Goodhue (18-13) vs. [3] Fertile-Beltrami (25-6), 5 p.m.

TV and tickets

Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday. Quarterfinal and consolation round games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

Semifinals

THURSDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 4A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Class 3A: Noon and 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.

Championship games

SATURDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 1A: 11 a.m.

Class 3A: 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 5 p.m.

Class 4A: 8 p.m.

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

Star Tribune coverage

Tournament information

