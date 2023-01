Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

35: Points scored by Detroit Lakes 6-2 junior guard Mason Carrier in an 80-75 victory over Willmar in boys basketball. It was his second 30-point game.

36: Points scored by Benilde-St. Margaret's 6-1 junior guard Olivia Olson in a 92-83 loss to Chaska in girls basketball. It was the second consecutive 30-point performance for Olson, who is committed to Michigan for college.

40: Points scored by Northfield 6-3 senior guard Soren Richardson in a 90-84 victory over Albert Lea in Big 9 Conference boys basketball.

40: Points scored by Plainview-Elgin-Millville 6-2 senior guard Kaiden Peters in an 82-57 victory over Breck in boys basketball.

42: Season-high points scored by Chaska 5-8 senior guard Kennedy Sanders in a 92-83 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret's in girls basketball. Sanders, committed to Colorado for college, is averaging 23.5 points per game.

400: Career wins milestone recently passed by Melrose boys basketball coach Ryan Dusha.

BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News (released Jan. 11)

BOYS

Class 4A

1. Park Center (7-0); 2. Hopkins (9-1); 3. Maple Grove (7-2); 4. Eden Prairie (7-1); 5. Eastview (6-2); 6. Lakeville North (7-2); 7. Minnetonka (5-2); 8. Farmington (7-3); 9. Wayzata (5-3); 10. Shakopee (6-3).

Class 3A

1. Totino-Grace (5-2); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-0); 3. DeLaSalle (7-3); 4. Orono (7-1); 5. Mahtomedi (6-2); 6. Alexandria (7-1); 7. Princeton (7-1); 8. Mankato East (7-2); 9. Austin (6-3); 10. Hermantown (7-1).

Class 2A

1. Lake City (11-0); 2. Holy Family (7-1); 3. Maranatha (6-1); 4. Maple River (12-1); 5. Minnehaha Academy (7-3); 6. Perham (10-0); 7. Minneapolis North (3-3); 8. Albany (6-1); 9. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (9-1); 10. Esko (7-1).

Class 1A

1. New Life Academy (9-1); 2. Cass Lake-Bena (8-0); 3. Cherry (7-3); ); 4. Goodhue (9-2); 5. Henning (10-0); 6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (8-0); 7. Kenyon-Wanamingo (9-3); 8. Hayfield (9-3); 9. Lakeview (8-1); 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (5-2).

GIRLS

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (10-0); 2. St. Michael-Albertville (12-0); 3. Chaska (10-1); 4. Wayzata (10-1); 5. East Ridge (11-3); 6. Maple Grove (8-3); 7. Minnetonka (8-3); 8. Eden Prairie (9-3); 9. Rosemount (9-1); 10. Lakeville South (10-2).

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's (7-3); 2. Becker (7-2); 3. Jordan (10-0); 4. Grand Rapids (11-2); 5. Stewartville (11-2); 6. Detroit Lakes (8-1); 7. Alexandria (8-3); 8. Holy Angels (8-3); 9. Red Wing (8-2); 10. Austin (8-2).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (9-2); 2. New London-Spicer (9-0); 3. St. Croix Lutheran (8-2); 4. Albany (10-1); 5. Goodhue (10-2); 6. Minnehaha Academy (8-3); 7. Perham (10-1); 8. Rochester Lourdes (10-2); 9. Pequot Lakes (6-1); 10. Montevideo (9-1).

Class 1A

1. Mayer Lutheran (9-0); 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9-3); 3. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (8-0); 4. Hancock (6-2); 5. Fosston (8-0); 6. Kelliher-Northome (9-0); 7. Braham (9-0); 8. Goodridge-Grygla (8-0); 9. Cromwell-Wright (10-1); 10. Hayfield (10-2).