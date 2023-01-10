The boys basketball Metro Top 10 didn't change, the schedule hampered by weather, but a game this week holds opportunity for two teams trying to snag a spot.

Buffalo (8-0) and Minnetonka (5-2), two teams just outside the top 10, will play Thursday at Buffalo. Two of Buffalo's past three victories were close ones, by two points over Elk River and by three over Rogers. Minnetonka beat Buffalo twice last season but hasn't played since Dec. 30.

This week's marquee matchup

Totino-Grace at Park Center, 6 p.m. Thursday

Two of the defending state champions, No. 1 Park Center (6-0) in Class 4A and No. 3 Totino-Grace (4-2) in Class 3A, meet in a monumental Northwest Suburban Conference clash. They split their two matchups last season.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (6-0)

2. Lakeville North (7-1)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (4-2)

4. Eden Prairie (6-1)

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (7-0)

6. Orono (3A) (5-1)

7. Hopkins (9-1)

8. Eastview (5-2)

9. DeLaSalle (3A) (6-3)

10. Wayzata (5-3)