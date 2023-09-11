Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's nominee to serve as the city's next community safety commissioner, the mayor announced Monday.

Barnette, who was elected chief judge of Hennepin County District Court in 2020, previously served as an assistant chief judge and district court judge and spent more than a decade as an attorney in the Office of the Hennepin County Public Defender. He was the first person of color to be named chief judge in Hennepin County.

"Over the last three decades, Chief Judge Barnette has established himself as a leading voice in Minnesota's public safety and criminal justice communities," Frey said in a news conference Monday. "With his broad set of lived and professional experiences, he is uniquely situated to forge the partnerships necessary to continue building out a strong, comprehensive safety system and lead a team to keep Minneapolis safe. Judge Barnette is a rare talent, one that has deep connections in Minnesota, and I'm grateful he has agreed to serve as the next member of our administration's cabinet."

Barnette must still be approved by the City Council, which will take up his nomination at its meeting on Sept. 21.

If selected, Barnette will fill the role vacated earlier this month by Cedric Alexander, who stepped down after serving just over a year as the city's first community safety commissioner.

Since Sept. 1 the role has been filled on an interim basis by Lee Sheehy, a veteran public servant who was not a candidate for the permanent position.

The Office of Community Safety and the commissioner position were created last year as part of a move to change public safety in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. The commissioner, with a staff of eight or so, answers directly to the mayor and oversees the city's five emergency departments: Police, Fire, Emergency Management, 911 and Neighborhood Safety (formerly known as the Office of Violence Prevention).