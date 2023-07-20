Minneapolis's first Community Safety Commissioner announced Thursday that he is retiring Sept. 1., after just one year on the job.

Dr. Cedric Alexander was personally tapped by Mayor Jacob Frey for a newly created position to oversee leaders of the city's police, fire, 911, emergency management and violence prevention programs last summer.

He was confirmed in August following a split vote by the City Council, where supporters lauded him as the right man to help the city fulfill its promise to transform public safety following George Floyd's murder by police two years ago.

At the time, Frey called Alexander's appointment to the position a "seminal" moment in city history.

Alexander, 68, spent decades working in law enforcement and has a doctorate in clinical psychology. Before retiring, he worked in a variety of local, state and federal offices, including in Georgia's DeKalb County, where he served as public safety director, a role similar to the one he's taking now.

"Commissioner Alexander's career has been defined by a commitment to public safety and public service," Frey said in a statement Thursday. "When Minneapolis needed strong leadership and a clear vision, he answered the call. I am grateful for his dedication to our city and his excellent work to curb violent crime and make a comprehensive safety system a reality. I am honored to have worked alongside Commissioner Alexander and thank him for his disciplined, inclusive approach to community safety. I'm grateful to call him a friend and will be seeking his guidance well into the future."

The announcement comes amid mounting criticism by mental health contractors and others who work closely with the Office of Community Safety (OCS) about a lack of communication and stagnating progress in that department.

In an interview earlier this month, Alexander said he hasn't yet been given the resources to overhaul public safety but that he understood exactly what kind of new system federal officials wanted Minneapolis to adopt.

"I need people to stop criticizing what we do, and sit down and listen to me," he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.