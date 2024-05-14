Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A driver was injured Monday afternoon after a vehicle collided with the Blue Line light rail in Bloomington, briefly closing down the line's service.

Metro Transit Police were called around 3:15 p.m. to the collision of a vehicle and a northbound Blue Line train where it crosses American Boulevard E., police spokesperson Nikki Muehlhausen said.

No train passengers reported injuries. The driver of the vehicle reported nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Muehlhausen said.

Metro Transit is investigating the collision. The surveillance video appears to show the driver turning through the intersection on a red light, the spokesperson said.