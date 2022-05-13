'The Time Traveler's Wife'

The latest adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel finds a cute couple (Rose Leslie and Theo James) struggling with hubby's uncontrollable habit of bouncing back and forth in time, popping up in random places without a stitch of clothes (James' bare buttocks should get third billing). It's a major marital problem for them and a confusing story line for us. What is crystal clear: the smart, sexy chemistry between the two leads. The six-part series will appeal most to viewers whose hearts beat faster for Hallmark Channel than for H.G. Wells. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'The Lincoln Lawyer'

This TV version distinguishes itself from the 2011 Matthew McConaughey vehicle in a number of ways, starting with the fact that the title character is now played by the low-key Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who has probably never said "Alright, alright, alright!" in his life. It's also based on a completely different novel, one in which attorney Mickey Haller is dealing with addiction recovery and a complicated murder trial. "Boston Legal" vet David E. Kelley wrote the scripts, which means the series is gripping only when Haller is out of the car and in the courtroom. Netflix

'Lionel Richie: The Gershwin Prize'

Before it was announced that he was getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the former Commodores lead was given this award, which has more to do with his writing Kenny Rogers' "Lady" than his desire to be dancing on the ceiling. The ceremony, taped in January, features lots of young artists, but Boyz II Men provides the musical highlight with its rendition of "Easy." 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Like a Rolling Stone'

This documentary about music journalist Ben-Fong Torres has some celebrity cameos from the likes of Elton John and Quincy Jones. But Suzanne Joe Kai's film is mostly about a modest Chinese-American learning to appreciate his heritage and the power of rock 'n' roll. Netflix

'So You Think You Can Dance'

The reality competition series returns, but without its usual histrionics. Co-creator Nigel Lythgoe and ballroom expert Mary Murphy, who often competed to see who could come up with the most dramatic reaction, are both out. The entirely new panel consists of pop star JoJo Siwa, "Glee" veteran Matthew Morrison and "Ellen" sidekick Stephen "tWitch" Boss. One of them might want to start practicing their screech. 8 p.m. Wednesday, KMSP, Ch. 9