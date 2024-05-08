Front-facing workers at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis are looking to unionize.

Employees who deal with customers as a daily part of their job have asked the theater to voluntarily recognize them as a union with IATSE Local 13, which represents entertainment workers. About 135 Guthrie employees would be affected, according to a Facebook post from IATSE Local 13.

The Guthrie is considering the request to recognize the new unit, the theatre said in an emailed statement.

"The Guthrie has a long and proud history of working with IATSE 13 and has endeavored to build a positive, collaborative relationship with the stewards from the units it currently represents. This relationship, along with the best interests of all employees and the health and sustainability of the organization, will all be front of mind as we consider the request," the statement said.

The unionizing Guthrie employees could not be reached for comment.