MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane got ready to shoot a three-pointer in the right corner, immediately in front of Wolves transitional owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

Rodriguez got up and appeared incensed no Wolves player was there to cover a wide open Bane, who then drilled a three.

The Memphis guard hit seven threes in the first half of Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Target Center before the Wolves began closing out on him better. He hit just one in the second half. That came after Bane keyed Memphis' Game 3 comeback with seven threes and 26 points.

Bane was open because the focal point of the Wolves defense has been to limit point guard Ja Morant.

"Sometimes you can't cover it all," coach Chris Finch said after Game 4, which the Wolves won to even the best-of-seven series at two games each. "We got to just find him a little quicker. He does a really good job of moving into the right space when you're in rotation. He's got a quick release and deep range. I think sometimes his range catches our guys off guard a little bit."

But as Finch said, "They are as Ja goes."

The Wolves, heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night at FedEx Forum, focused on their high wall defense limiting Morant, and they had done a good job of that in Games 3 and 4. The high wall involves having two defenders on Morant after he uses a screen and defenders have to rotate behind them to cover the basket. That sometimes leaves players open on the perimeter — and sometimes leads to open shooters, like Bane.

Finch said the Wolves did a better job of making it tougher for Bane to get open shots in the second half of Game 4.

"We were into his space a bit quicker," Finch said. "We were a little bit more mindful of where he was on the floor to begin with. A big part of our adjustments moving forward is trying to limit his quality looks."

Added forward Jarred Vanderbilt: "He spreads the floor for them. He's great at the reload when you try to run him off. He has a quick release. We just gotta stay more attached to him."

Getting Beasley going

The Wolves have their own three-point specialist in Malik Beasley, who began the series on a strong note with 23 points in Game 1 but scored just 18 points combined in the three games since. In Game 4 Beasley was scoreless and didn't have a shot attempt.

"It wasn't a game that kind of went his way," Finch said. "He didn't seem really into the game. We talked about it [Monday]. He owned it and felt better for the day off."

Continuity breeds success

Guard D'Angelo Russell was asked how the roster's continuity — the Wolves made few changes last offseason and were quiet at the trade deadline — affected this year's team.

"It's cool. It gives players that sense of security and it makes you feel wanted," Russell said. "It makes you feel needed. It's going well. And the winning, you feel like you're a part of it. So it's a great feeling."

The lack of rumors around the status of a young group of players helped the team feel secure and free from distraction on the court.

"You feel safe from all the trades and all the tweets and all the stuff that goes through," Russell said. "All the TV shows talking about it and hearing your name in the rumor mill and all those things. As a young player, it can affect you."

What time is Game 6?

The start time for Friday's Game 6 at Target Center will depend on how the Nuggets and Bulls do in their elimination games Wednesday.

If Denver wins at Golden State on Wednesday to force a Game 6, the Wolves will play at 7 p.m. Friday.

Otherwise, if the Warriors close out that series, the deciding factor becomes the Chicago-Milwaukee series. A Bulls victory Wednesday in Milwaukee means the Wolves will play at 6 p.m. Friday. If the Bucks win, the Wolves-Grizzlies Game 6 moves to 8 p.m. on account of it being the only NBA playoff game that night.

No matter what, the game will be televised on both ESPN and BSN.