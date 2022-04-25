The NBA fined Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins $15,000 for "public criticism of the officiating" following his team's 119-118 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday night at Target Center.

The Wolves tied the best-of-seven NBA first-round playoff series 2-2 with the victory; the series resumes Tuesday night in Memphis.

After Game 4, Jenkins said, "In my opinion, one of the most poorly-officiated games I've ever seen in my NBA career. All five of our starters are borderline fouled out in the first quarter."

Referees whistled each Memphis starter for two fouls or more with 11:32 remaining in the second quarter, and four of the starters had four fouls by the end of the third quarter.

The Grizzlies had 33 fouls to the Wolves' 22, and shot 25 free throws to the Wolves' 40. Memphis All-Star guard Ja Morant shot only three free throws.

"I've never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game," Jenkins said. "It's embarrassing. I'm at a loss for words. I'm not going to go as far as saying that's the reason we lost, but I'm going to let it be known that's messed up."