Grand Old Day, St. Paul's unofficial start to summer, is officially back on.

Thanks to new and expanded sponsorships and partnerships, facilitated by the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Old Day officials said their three-year hiatus is over.

"We are 100% on. Everything's right on track," said Chris Jensen, president of the Grand Avenue Business Association and co-chair of Grand Old Day. "We hope it continues for years to come."

The June 4 festival will kick off in the morning with a 2-mile Fun Run, followed by a parade featuring chef Justin Sutherland as grand marshal. Sutherland's new Big E restaurant is scheduled to open on Grand this month.

Grand Old Day officials pointed to a new partnership with 89.3 The Current and Minnesota Public Radio as an example of the help they received from the St. Paul Chamber. The Current will curate the musical lineup at the event's Main Stage. Jensen said he expects the lineup to be announced next week.

There will be seven stages in all, including the Kenton House Stage, with Irish music and Celtic dancers. More music and beer gardens will be at Billy's on Grand and the Iron Ranger.

There will also be a family fun zone, a pickleball exhibition and an area featuring local nonprofits.

"In addition to our sponsors, I'm excited about the new partnerships that have come together to make this an exceptional experience," Grand Old Day co-chair Brian Wagner said in a statement.

New and continuing sponsors include White Bear Mitsubishi, Ampact, Andersen Windows, Summit Brewing and Local 49. State Farm Insurance, All Energy Solar, Brasa, Coulee Bank, Kenton House, Lunds and Byerlys, Macalester College, the Minnesota Wild, O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., School of Rock and the University of St. Thomas are also supporting the event.

Grand Old Day, last held in 2019, has been beset by budget and organizational woes over the past several years. The COVID-19 pandemic and rising security costs in the wake of the unrest following the 2020 murder of George Floyd have kept the event from restarting, officials said.

Security costs this year will total about $100,000, Jensen said, more than twice what it cost to provide barricades and police in previous years. Security costs and other escalating expenses have been cited as other long-term Twin Cities events, such as the Basilica Block Party, Rock the Garden and the Ramsey County Fair have been canceled.

To offset those costs and put money in the bank for future Grand Old Days, officials are asking attendees to buy beer garden wristbands in advance. Wristbands are available for $10 at www.grandave.com. They will cost $15 at the event.

Schedule:

• 8:30 am Two-Mile Fun Run (begins near Snelling and ends at Dale)

• 9:30 am Parade (begins at Dale Street and ends at Fairview)

• 11 am – 6 pm Car Show (Hamline/Grand)

• 11 – 6 pm Music/entertainment

• 6 pm Last call/music ends.