Rain or shine, here's where to celebrate Cinco de Mayo across the Twin Cities area this weekend and beyond.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory over the French army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Today, it's a great opportunity to celebrate Mexican-American culture in Minnesota.

St. Paul

CrawlMN Taco Crawl: Taco and tequila bar crawl on West Seventh. 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. Tickets $25.

District del Sol's Cinco de Mayo West Side: Food trucks, live music, lowriders and more. There is no parade this year. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. 179 Robie St E.

Minneapolis

Take a stroll through downtown Minneapolis: The 35W bridge will be lit up tonight with the colors of the Mexican flag — green, white and red.

La Dona Cervecería's Cinco de Mayo Weekend: Minnesota's Latin-influenced brewery will have salsa dancing, bachata, DJ's and free cover all weekend. Friday and Saturday. 241 Fremont Ave N.

Check out some Afro-Caribbean music at the Uptown VFW: Listen to Malamanya starting at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the doors.

Cinco de Mayo on Lake Street: Food, music, local art and family activities since 1997. Sunday, May 14. 207 E Lake St.

Around the metro

Prior Lake Cinco de Mayo Celebration: The two-day celebration kicks off with Friday food truck night to prepare for Saturday's big event with traditional dancers, live music and a mariachi band. There will be family activities, clothes and jewelry for sale. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 4-11 p.m. Saturday. Erie and Main avenues, downtown Prior Lake.