GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY PREVIEW

Road series vs. St. Thomas: 4 p.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center, 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Ice Arena

TV: Friday, Fox 9+

For the fans: Friday's game is part of a Tommies-Gophers doubleheader, with the schools' men's teams playing at 7:30 p.m. One ticket covers admission to both games. Wings Credit Union is sponsoring a souvenir cup giveaway.

. . .

Rachel Blount's preview:

Opening bell: Few coaches know the Gophers as well as Joel Johnson, who spent 11 seasons as their associate head coach before taking charge at St. Thomas in 2021. That familiarity has not yet translated to success, with the Tommies going 0-12 against his former team in two seasons as WCHA rivals. The No. 4 Gophers (2-0) are integrating nine newcomers after reaching the NCAA semifinals last season, while the Tommies (4-0) hope a stellar freshman class can move them up the league standings.

Watch her: Over the past two seasons, Gophers fans have learned never to take their eyes off of Abbey Murphy. The junior forward is usually in the middle of the action, and she's off to a great start this fall; she has three goals and two assists in two games, including both game-winning scores.

Injuries: Gophers F Emma Conner (unspecified) is not expected to play.

Pregame reading: The Gophers must replace much of the firepower behind an offense that averaged an NCAA-best 4.54 goals per game last season. In this story, see why coach Brad Frost considers this more of a remodel than a rebuild.

Forecast: St. Thomas probably doesn't have the horsepower to beat the Gophers just yet. Last season's Ms. Hockey, Ella Boerger of Andover, boosted the Tommies' talent level significantly; she already has five goals and four assists. But the Gophers present a serious challenge defensively, with two outstanding goalies in Skylar Vetter and Lucy Morgan, and have a potent offense as well.

. . .

