Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had goals when she built the team's roster this past offseason: add depth, particularly at point guard, and add players who can pressure the ball, hawk the ball, on defense.

"But until you get in the trenches, until you start playing, you don't now how it's going to turn out," she said.

Pretty well, at least so far.

Wednesday night's wire-to-wire 86-62 victory over the Sparks in Los Angeles was the Lynx's third consecutive win, improved their record to 7-2 and gave the team its best start since it began the 2017 season 9-0. Reeve won her 307th regular-season game, moving her past Bill Laimbeer into second place on the WNBA's all-time list.

The Lynx have developed a formula and a strong chemistry. The formula is to defend like heck and play unselfish on the offensive end. Both take chemistry. Reeve and the players insisted that cannot be overstated. And it's been there, Reeve said, since the start of training camp.

"It was like that,'' Reeve said, snapping he finger. "Particularly on the defensive side of it.''

Every number speaks to that.

The Lynx, the WNBA leaders in steals, got another eight Wednesday. The second-highest-rated defensive team in the league held the Sparks to 62 points, 20 field goals and 26.0% shooting, all season lows for a Lynx opponent. And that's saying something, considering five of Minnesota's first nine opponents have shot under 40%.

An offense that leans on Napheesa Collier, but relies on many, scored 86 points, shot 49.2% and had 25 assists on 32 field goals. Six players scored eight or more points, and eight players had multiple assists.

"What you're seeing is a genuine, authentic bond,'' Reeve said. "We have a way about us. We don't care who gets the credit.''

Having said that, credit Collier for setting the tone. She scored 11 of her 25 points in the first quarter, which the Lynx started 11-0 and ended leading 27-12. She also finished the night with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

The Lynx's Bridget Carleton made all four of her three-point attempts and had 15 points and seven rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 13 points. Alanna Smith had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

* BOXSCORE: Lynx 86, Los Angeles 62

* WNBA standings

Dearica Hamby had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks. She was only Sparks player to score in double figures.

"Our team is really unselfish,'' Collier said. "It's giving up a good shot for a great one.''

Carleton said the team is clicking on both ends because of chemistry and everyone's ability to be on the same page.

"I think a lot of us area just really good basketball players,'' she said. "Being able to read the game. Cheryl will draw something up. But if it doesn't work, we make the right reads.''

Up 28 points in the third quarter, the Lynx were outscored 22-6 from that point into the fourth, with the Sparks (2-7) getting to within 12. But they got no closer.

And now the Lynx have the third-best record in the WNBA almost a quarter of the way into the season.

"I think it's sustainable because of our defense,'' Collier said. "There are things we need to clean up. But way we fly around, help out each other, it's been really good.''

After the game was over, Reeve did something that was rather uncharacteristic. She sought out actor Jason Sudakis, who was attending the game, to thank him for being such a big WNBA fan. Pretty much the perfect way to end a trip to Los Angeles.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.