Abbey Murphy and Ella Huber each had a goal and assist as the fourth-ranked Gophers women's hockey team skated past RIT 5-1 in Henrietta, N.Y., to complete a season-opening series sweep Saturday night.

Murphy's goal — a power-play goal assisted by Huber — gave the Gophers a 2-0 lead in the second period. Huber's third-period goal came shorthanded and extended the Gophers' lead to 4-1.

Maggie Nicholson scored 83 seconds into the game for the Gophers. Lucy Morgan, a transfer from St. Lawrence, made 18 saves in her Gophers debut. The Gophers outshot RIT 45-19.

"Really solid win here tonight," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Great for Lucy Morgan to get her first win as a Gopher and Ava Lindsay getting her first goal as a Gopher."