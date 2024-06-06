NEW YORK – It was a little too early for the drama to build, but New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodón was scrunching his face and tilting his head like a shrug after he watched Carlos Santana's sixth-inning homer land in the right-field seats.

Rodón was perfect through his first 16 batters. Any thoughts of a historic night ended when Santana belted an elevated fastball for his ninth home run of the season.

The Twins didn't have a baserunner until one out in the sixth inning. By then, they were already in an eight-run hole during their 9-5 loss Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. The Twins are winless in five games against the Yankees this season, holding a lead for only one inning in all those games combined.

A lopsided score looked more respectable when the Twins offense finally showed signs of life after Santana's homer. Kyle Farmer and Manuel Margot had back-to-back hits against Rodón in the sixth inning, and Carlos Correa drove in a run when he hit a sacrifice fly to end a 10-pitch plate appearance.

Royce Lewis clubbed a leadoff homer in the seventh inning, becoming the first player in Twins history to homer in each of his first three games of the season, and Jose Miranda followed with the first triple of his career. Miranda scored on a groundout.

Twins starter Chris Paddack, whose fastball velocity was up about 2 mph, was knocked around by the Yankees for the second time this season. He was charged with seven runs in four innings.

It was a disastrous first inning for Paddack, yielding four runs and five hits. Luck wasn't on his side either.

After surrendering singles to the first two batters, Anthony Volpe and Juan Soto, Paddack induced a ground ball against Aaron Judge. Second baseman Kyle Farmer briefly bobbled the ball, turning a potential double play into a single out.

Paddack struck out a batter before Giancarlo Stanton lined an RBI single to center, the ball leaving Stanton's bat at a blistering 115.5 mph. After Anthony Rizzo lofted a double to left field, putting two runners on base with two outs, Gleyber Torres poked a ball down the right-field line. Torres thought it was headed foul, not realizing he needed to run out of the batter's box until he saw the ball drop past a diving Margot in right field for a two-run double, the ball glancing off Margot's glove and bouncing into the stands.

The wheels fell off for Paddack in the fifth inning after he retired 10 consecutive batters, allowing two walks and a single before he was removed. Twins reliever Diego Castillo, tasked with facing Judge with the bases loaded and none out in front of an announced crowd of 43,202, allowed a three-run triple down the left-field line on his third pitch, the ball skipping past left fielder Willi Castro in the outfield corner.

Castillo and Josh Staumont allowed another run in the sixth inning when they combined to walk four batters.

Before Santana lifted his 368-foot homer, Rodón compiled more strikeouts (nine) than balls he allowed in play (seven). There were a couple of phenomenal defensive plays behind him, a hallmark in an almost historic pitching performance.

Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo robbed Byron Buxton from a double, potentially a triple, with a catch against the wall. Rodón stood on the mound with his mouth agape and hands over his head. Buxton stared at Verdugo in apparent disbelief before tipping his helmet toward him as Verdugo returned to the dugout.

Soto leapt over the right-field wall for a catch in foul territory to retire Margot in the fourth inning, and Rodón put his hands behind his back while smiling.