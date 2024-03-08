Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand marvels at the Thursday performance of Anthony Edwards, who dominated offensively down the stretch against Indiana and made an incredible game-preserving block in a 113-111 Timberwolves victory. On the same day the Wolves learned Karl-Anthony Towns would be out at least four weeks, it was a huge performance. It was also a reminder of how important it is to have stars -- something we will learn again Friday as Caitlin Clark takes over Target Center.

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball beat writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about what's at stake the rest of this season -- and next year -- for Ben Johnson's team.

27:00: A Wild win, a trade and an unbelievable high school hockey streak continues..

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



