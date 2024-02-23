Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down the latest Gophers men's basketball win, a big one Thursday against Ohio State. Ben Johnson is in the conversation for conference coach of the year, and he is preaching process over results. Enough good results, though, could get Minnesota into the NCAA tournament.

8:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand to talk about Minnesota's pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as the post-break schedule resumes Friday against Milwaukee. Plus they break down the extension for point guard Mike Conley Jr. and look ahead to a complicated summer.

27:00: Rand is wondering about the Twins' pitching staff. Baseball players are wondering about pants..

