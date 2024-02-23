The Big Ten men's basketball coaching matchup Thursday night between the Gophers' Ben Johnson and Ohio State's interim Jake Diebler was a sign of how the programs have gone in different directions since their last meeting.

In early December, the Gophers opened up Big Ten play with an 84-74 road loss to the Buckeyes, who were just outside of the Top 25. Johnson's team was far from a finished product but also suffered an 18-point neutral-site loss vs. San Francisco a week earlier.

Ohio State dropped eight of nine games to eventually get coach Chris Holtmann fired. Maybe just as surprising based on their start, the Gophers have played themselves into a potential NCAA tournament bid with a strong finish.

With much more program momentum on their side, the Gophers used a formidable inside-outside attack to pull out a 88-79 win against the Buckeyes at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) won their fourth consecutive conference home game for the first time since the 2020-21 season behind guard Elijah Hawkins' career-high 24 points and seven assists. Forwards Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne also combined for 37 points and 13 rebounds

The Barn crowd erupted early when the Gophers jumped out to a 21-9 lead after opening the game shooting 7-for-7 from the field, including 4-for-4 from three-point range.

Fans reacted with jeers whenever former Gophers player Jamison Battle touched the ball, but he still fed off the negative energy to score 13 of his 21 points in the first half.

Battle's third three-pointer of the game capped a 21-9 run to tie the score 30-30 with 5 minutes, 24 seconds left, but the Gophers went into halftime with a 42-34 advantage.

In the second half, Bruce Thornton, who had 23 of his 25 points in the second half, lived in the paint off the dribble with five straight field goals to keep the Buckeyes within striking distance at 57-50. Thornton averaged 21 points in his past three games, including a 22-point performance in Sunday's upset against No. 2 Purdue.

In the first meeting, Thornton and Battle took over late in the second half to answer Garcia's 36-point game in the U's 84-74 loss on Dec. 3. Garcia had 22 points Thursday, but the rematch was much more of an all-around offensive effort for the Gophers.

Off the bench, Braeden Carrington and Parker Fox sparked the Gophers not only with their defense, but toughness and timely baskets. Hawkins, who had 16 points in Sunday's 81-70 win against Rutgers, decided to look for his own shot instead of solely being the orchestrator of the offense.

Hawkins and Cam Christie hit back-to-back threes during a critical 8-0 run midway through the first half. It was Christie's only basket, but his point guard picked up the scoring slack.

Payne powered through Zed Key to throw down an emphatic two-hand dunk for a 16-point lead. Two minutes later, Carrington converted a three-point play after a layup plus the foul that drew cheers. The lead was 72-55.

The Gophers were in potentially dangerous territory if they got complacent. A 17-point lead dwindled to just six points down the stretch in last Sunday's 81-70 win against Rutgers.

The Buckeyes got within eight points several times, but Hawkins was a one-man press breaker and finished off the Buckeyes at the foul line. He went 8-for-8 on free throws in the last 90 seconds.

This was clearly a different Minnesota team that is now playing for something much more than Ohio State with March approaching.