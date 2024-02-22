Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand took note of Twins executive Joe Pohlad giving an honest interview on WCCO radio earlier this week, when he said the Twins are not in the market for any of the remaining big-ticket MLB free agents. Rand appreciates the candor but doesn't like the message. This team has a lot of momentum from last year. Why close off opportunities to get better? Plus Rand weighs in on La Velle E. Neal's strong column on Gophers baseball and softball at U.S. Bank Stadium.

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers men's basketball beat writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to give good perspective on Minnesota's improvement and what it means to be a contender to reach the NCAA tournament. Plus a look at some recent lineup changes and some of the best high school dunkers in Minnesota.

32:00: Another way to look at the Vikings and Kirk Cousins.

