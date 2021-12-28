Ben Johnson and his Gophers had to be cautious while celebrating a 10-1 start with family this Christmas and trying to stay healthy enough to play during the pandemic.

COVID-19 issues have forced more than 100 college sporting events to be canceled across the country this month. So the Gophers men's basketball team returned from the break feeling fortunate Wednesday's game was still scheduled against Alcorn State at Williams Arena.

"They know that each game is precious and there's no guarantee that you can reschedule or get them back," Johnson said. "It's just so hard. We just talk about everyday control what you can control."

Illinois, Penn State, and Indiana canceled their nonconference games on Wednesday due to health and safety protocol. The Illini announced multiple positive COVID cases within their men's basketball program, putting Sunday's game against the Gophers at Williams Arena in jeopardy.

The Big Ten followed other major conferences in announcing Tuesday that there will not be automatic forfeits in men's and women's league games when teams aren't able to compete because of COVID-19. The conference will try to reschedule games or declare them no-contest based on review.

The Gophers women had their game against Northwestern on Friday canceled due to COVID positive tests with the Wildcats program, but they are working to reschedule with the league.

Johnson isn't sure what will happen once Big Ten play resumes in January, but he was proud that his players took ownership to get vaccinated and booster shots to give themselves the best chance to compete without being impacted by the virus.

"I know this is not something everybody is immune from," Johnson said. "There could very well be a chance at some point we get hit like everybody. But if you are in your own bubble, control what you can control, that puts you in a better position to be healthy and be safe."

Big Ten basketball teams are encouraged to have at least seven scholarship players and one coach available to compete, but they can play with fewer numbers "if deemed safe by appropriate medical personnel," according to the league statement.

The Gophers defeated Wisconsin-Green Bay 72-56 on Dec. 22, with only sophomore walk-on Will Ramberg unavailable to play and not on the bench for the game. The team declined to say Tuesday whether Ramberg is out because of health and safety protocols.

Michigan State is the only team to beat the Gophers this season, but the No. 10 Spartans have four players out Wednesday against High Point due to COVID protocol, coach Tom Izzo told local media Tuesday.

Last season, the Gophers were one of the last teams not to have a Big Ten game impacted by the virus until a Jan. 20 road matchup with Nebraska was postponed.

Johnson's Gophers went from being projected to finish last in the Big Ten this year to being in the mix for the NCAA tournament. But they realize bad losses aren't the only thing that could derail their postseason aspirations.

"Just have to be mindful and safe," senior guard E.J. Stephens said. "Wear your mask when you can. When you're around people who you're not familiar with, try to keep your six-feet distance. Everyone on the team has done a good job so far being mindful. I think we'll continue to do so and just hope for the best."

At Xavier last season, Johnson was an assistant coach on a team that opened 8-0 and was ranked No. 22 at the end of December, but the Musketeers struggled after COVID pauses ruined their momentum.

The Gophers first-year coach knows he has a veteran team with six seniors who understand the seriousness of the pandemic, but he still reminds his players constantly to take the virus threat seriously.

"It's important especially when it affects our league for those guys to understand it is real and be that much more aware of how they operate," Johnson said. "I don't know if there's a perfect way to do it, but if you're healthy, you want to get in as many games as you can."