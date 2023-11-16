Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnetonka and Warroad sit atop the inaugural 2023-24 Let's Play Hockey team rankings in girls hockey.

When we last gazed upon the Skippers and Warriors, they were playing Feb. 25, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center. Warroad repeated as Class 1A champion while Minnetonka finished the season in fourth place — one day after a semifinal loss to eventual Class 2A champion Gentry Academy.

Ones vs. Twos this week at 2 p.m. Saturday: Minnetonka travels to Andover to take on the Huskies while Holy Angels plays host to Warroad.

Class 2A rankings

Records through Nov. 14

1. Minnetonka (2-0)

2. Andover

3. Edina

4. Hill-Murray (1-0)

5. Benilde-St. Margaret's (1-0)

6. Maple Grove (1-0)

7. Stillwater (0-1)

8. Moorhead (1-0)

9. Northfield (1-0)

10. Holy Family Catholic (1-0)

Class 1A rankings

Records through Nov. 14

1. Warroad (2-0)

2. Holy Angels (1-0)

3. Proctor/Hermantown (1-1)

4. Simley (1-1)

5. Duluth Marshall (1-1)

6. Orono (0-1)

7. South St. Paul (0-1)

8. Dodge County (1-0)

9. Crookston (1-1)

10. Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian (1-1)