SYDNEY RIES

Simley • hockey

The girls hockey season is only a few days old, and Ries already has seen plenty of pucks flying her way.

Simley is 1-1 through its first two games, but it's hard to fault the junior goaltender for the loss. Ries has already made 94 saves on 100 shots against two outstanding teams.

"Syd is a gamer, and when goalie coach Alex Cimochowski stated to the team about so many shots in two games and that we can't keep allowing that game to game, she kind of just grinned," Simley coach Jamie Kurowski said. "You could see it in her face that she was not concerned at all and in fact I believe silently was thinking, 'Bring it.' "

Ries made 48 stops in a season-opening 4-1 loss to Holy Family. Two days later she made 46 saves in a 4-2 triumph over Orono. Each of those teams won 20 games last season. Orono was runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament; Holy Family lost in the Class 2A, Section 2 final.

"This young athlete is a very special young lady and has always brought a smile to those around her but in games has brought a toughness that our girls have bought into because of her leadership," Kurowski said about Ries, who also plays soccer and runs track. "Sydney has always been a gifted athlete."

GABE AAMOT

Dassel-Cokato • football

Aamot made Saturday a big-play day. A senior outside linebacker, he was credited with only four tackles, but one was for a loss and he forced two fumbles and recovered one in a 14-7 victory over Minneapolis North in the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals. "Gabe puts in a lot of film time getting him to the right spots on the field and is often rewarded with big plays," Chargers defensive coordinator Patrick Schuette said.

LIBBY BAKKER

Maple Grove • swimming

A junior, she broke her own school record in the 200 individual medley with a winning time of 2 minutes, 6.38 seconds, won the 100 backstroke with a time of 55.63 and swam a leg on the victorious 200 medley relay team in the Class 2A, Section 5 meet, where she was named swimmer of the year. "Libby is a calm presence on the pool deck even when under great pressure," Crimson coach Natalie Strauss said.

JOHN WARPINSKI

Edina • football

The senior running back has become a workhorse for the Hornets during their seven-game winning streak. He carried the ball 37 times for a career-best 255 yards and two touchdowns as Edina ran over Stillwater 49-21 in the Class 6A state tournament quarterfinals. "His ability to secure crucial yards after contact and never getting tired allowed him to take complete control of the game," Edina coach Jason Potts said.

LUCIA FREED

Robbinsdale Armstrong • swimming

Freed, a sophomore, won the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley and swam a leg on the victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams, leading the Falcons to the Class 2A, Section 6 championship.

SAVION HART

St. Thomas Academy • football

Hart, a senior running back, rolled up 271 yards on 28 carries and scored five touchdowns in a 46-28 triumph over Owatonna in the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals. He has rushed for 2,189 yards on 235 carries and scored 34 touchdowns this season. Hart also has 14 receptions with one touchdown.

STELLA SWENSON

Wayzata • volleyball

The outstanding senior setter capped her career perfectly, directing the Trojans to an unbeaten season (34-0) and their fourth consecutive big-class state championship. Swenson, who has committed to the Gophers for college, had 32 set assists and five kills in a sweep of New Prague in the championship match.

