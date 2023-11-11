Pequot Lakes had been there before. Rush City had not.

That proved to be all the difference in the world.

Pequot Lakes swept Rush City 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 to win the Class 2A volleyball state championship Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.

To the senior-dominated Patriots (30-5), it was the sweet culmination of a journey that began when they got close a year ago only to have their goal denied in the finals by Cannon Falls.

"We've been on the brink before," said Pequot Lakes coach Christine Ganley. "Many girls have tried, and the program has just kept building. These guys finally did it."

Less than 24 hours before ascending to the peak of the Class 2A mountain, things looked bleak for Pequot Lakes. They trailed Caledonia 2-0 in the semifinals before pulling off a rousing comeback for a five-set victory.

That match might have sapped some teams of the energy to close out the tournament. It did just the opposite for the Patriots.

"After how we finished last year, we were like, 'OK, no more messing around,' " said senior utility player Lauren Schultz. "This is it, we want this, let's get it done."

"We were just like, 'Let's start the fight sooner so we can end it faster,' " added setter Aubrey Larson.

Rush City (30-3), making its first state championship game appearance, went into the final on a high note after a spirited effort in eliminating No. 1 seed Southwest Christian. But the effervescence they showed in that victory eluded them Saturday.

"It's a fickle game," said Rush City coach Eric Telander. "Sometimes it's spot on and sometimes it's off by an ounce. Today those swings and serves were just off by a hair."

Ganley said last year's championship-game appearance helped Pequot Lakes this time around, adding that she expects it to pay off for Rush City soon.

"I feel their pain because we did that last year," Ganley said. "It isn't easy the first time you're in that game. It's about who has been there before and had that experience. Rush City is going to be back."