Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand after a gut punch 109-108 Timberwolves loss to Dallas in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Luka Doncic hit a go-ahead three in the closing seconds, while Naz Reid's attempt at the buzzer rimmed out on a night when the Wolves led most of the way.

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns shot just 9 for 33 combined in the game. Edwards' indecisiveness and poor decision-making led to two turnovers in the final minute, while Towns sat on the bench for most of the fourth quarter as the Wolves tried to ride Reid's hot hand.

Questionable coaching decisions and poor adjustments also told the story on a frustrating night that left the Wolves in an 0-2 hole heading to Dallas for Sunday's Game 3.

