The Gophers football program held is second "Summer Splash" recruiting weekend, and on Sunday coach P.J. Fleck and his staff began receiving commitments from players who made their official visits to campus.

The first players to commit from the group of 13 visitors were a pair of offensive linemen: Mark Handy, a three-star recruit from La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, N.M., and Daniel (DJ) Shipp, a three-star tackle from Centennial High School in Corona, Calif.

Handy, 6-5½ and 310 pounds, is the second-ranked player in New Mexico and the 36th-ranked interior offensive lineman nationally by the 247Sports composite rating of major recruiting services in the 2025 class. He took official visits to Utah, Duke, California and Baylor over the past couple of months. Handy, who can play the interior line positions or tackle, also was an undefeated heavyweight state wrestling champion this season.

Shipp, 6-6 and 275 pounds, missed the 2023 season because of a knee injury but has received scholarship offers from Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Washington State. He is the 112th-ranked offensive tackle nationally by 247Sports.

The addition of Shipp and Handy give the Gophers 19 players who have committed to their 2025 class. As of Sunday morning, Minnesota's class ranked 22nd nationally and seventh among Big Ten teams in the 247Sports composite.