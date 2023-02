Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The biggest shot in basketball Tuesday night?

Globally, it was LeBron James setting the all-time NBA scoring record.

In Minnesota, it was Patrick Rowe hitting a full-court buzzer-beater in overtime to give his team a 90-89 victory over Becker. The shot gave Rowe, a 6-foot-6 junior guard/forward, 43 points for the night.

And, for the record, the unselfish player who grabbed the rebound and passed to Rowe for the assist is Dan Wille.

