Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' loss at Denver on Wednesday, which likely will keep them from getting the No. 1 seed in the West. While playoff matchups are still up in the air, the Wolves' offense was again a concern in this game. It underscored the need for Karl-Anthony Towns to return and contribute.

8:00: The Twins' win over Los Angeles felt important on Wednesday, with Carlos Correa making a sparkling defensive play and Edouard Julien belting two homers after an 0-4 start to the home stand.

12:00: Randy Johnson joins Rand to talk Frozen Four hockey, which begins Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. The Gophers aren't in it, but they've already had a busy offseason in the transfer portal.

26:00: Can the Gophers football team land a bigtime transfer?

