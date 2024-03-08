Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as promised, on Friday morning vetoed a pay hike for rideshare drivers approved by the City Council the day before.

Uber and Lyft have vowed to leave the city, and perhaps the state, on May 1 — when the ordinance would take effect — because, the companies say, the pay hikes would make it no longer worthwhile to to do business here.

Frey believes them, and he pleaded with council members to soften their plan by lowering the pay hike to a degree that he said the companies would accept.

The council's 9-4 vote Thursday would be enough to override the veto, if all those votes hold. In Minneapolis, after any mayoral veto, the council is required to hold an override vote at its next meeting.

The council members who most stridently supported the plan said Thursday they were confident they would override the veto.

The council's next regularly scheduled meeting is March 21, but Frey could call a special meeting sooner.

The plan approved Thursday guarantees a floor of $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute. The driver of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle would get $1.81 per mile. Frey had pushed for a minimum payment of $1.20 per mile and 35 cents per minute.

The approved plan includes additional provisions, including a $5 minimum payment for any ride, annual increases for drivers and restrictions on how money can be deducted from drivers' wages.







