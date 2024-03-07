As the Minneapolis City Council takes up a vote that could decide the future of ride share services in the city, the people who use the apps regularly are wondering if it's about to get harder to get home.

The council meets Thursday morning for the final vote on a measure meant to raise pay for rideshare drivers. It's expected to pass. Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a similar measure last year, but the council majority has tipped further to the left since then.

Uber and Lyft have amped up a campaign against the measure, taking steps to signal they intend to pull out of Minneapolis if it becomes law. Late Wednesday afternoon at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, incoming travelers monitored the location of their drivers by phone while waiting in the airport Uber/Lyft pickup zone.

Mark Phelps, of Eden Prairie, said he frequently uses both Lyft and Uber to travel in and out of Minneapolis. He looks at both apps for the cheapest ride and if one is up he uses the other, he said.

"We've taken a cab from the airport, but otherwise calling a cab? I haven't done it in years," Phelps said, calling the prospect "a pain."

The Minneapolis council's plan would boost pay for ride share drivers who say they've seen less income in recent years and that they struggle to make enough to cover more than their expenses.

The plan would pay drivers a minimum of $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute while transporting riders on any trip within the city limits. Lyft and Uber have defended their pay as fair.

Jen Lenzmeier typically drives to the airport, but she and her husband opted for rideshare on Wednesday after returning from a long international trip. And the Chisago City couple goes for rideshare any time they head into the city.

"When we're in Minneapolis, when we come spend the night and go out, we always Uber," Lenzmeier said.

Ellie Thurston sat atop her suitcase in the pickup bay while waiting for her ride to Northfield, Minn. Without rideshare apps, what is already a 40-minute car ride would turn into an hours-long complicated bus trip, she said. While it's unclear how an Uber and Lyft pullout from Minneapolis would affect the greater region, Thurston noted that the two companies have a large amount of sway in an area that still lacks plentiful transit options.

"They are practically holding the city hostage," she said.



