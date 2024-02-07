Talk about weather-weirding. I've seen reports of tick sightings, tulips popping up, even a few (very early) baseball practices. What month is this again? COVID was a blur. The alleged winter of 2023-24 has been mostly a Marchlike haze.

Wednesday's MSP record high of 53 in 1987 is in danger of being broken, despite more clouds. A storm tracking from Denver to Grand Forks, N.D., will drag a few rain showers into town Wednesday night into Thursday. I wouldn't be shocked to hear a few rumbles of thunder Thursday afternoon — the last day of 50-plus readings.

A nuisance snow is possible up north Friday and Saturday; maybe an inch or two of slush. I see 30s and 40s for highs next week, still 10-15 degrees above average for mid-February.

There is growing chatter about the possible need for a "Category 6″ strength on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Due to warmer water, there have been five hurricanes with sustained winds over 192 mph since 2013. Would it cause more people to evacuate? Greatest U.S. concern is the Gulf Coast.