Forget weather-tech companies. I want Minnesota's orange construction-zone cone and barrel concession. Sometimes while parked on a major freeway I leave small tips in those barrels. More bribe than tip.

Speaking of tipping, people who take my credit card often ask for tips now. I smile and show them my phone, asking them to show their appreciation by tipping my Venmo account. "Did you enjoy my last 7-Day?" "Was the Doppler explainer enjoyable?" "Do you prefer drought?" Why are you walking away?"

A frontal system runs out of gas and stalls nearby, wringing out a few hours of showers and T-storms Friday. Some 1-2″ rainfall amounts can't be ruled out. A light westerly breeze dries us out on Saturday with enough sunshine for upper 70s; probably the nicer day of the weekend. A juicy warm front turns up the humidity Sunday, sparking more T-storms. A few cells by evening may even turn severe. Our wet, active pattern continues.

"Here's a tip Paul. Find a new gig. Please, anything but weather!" Good advice. Noted.